NBA Cheerleader Stars in ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist in the new Lifetime thriller, My Landlord Wants Me Dead (originally titled Landlord from Hell), is unemployed college drop-out Maddie (Emily Roslyn Villarreal). With nowhere else to turn, she asks her Aunt Grace (Anzu Lawson, The Blacklist) for help.

Maddie moves into a sweet looking house in the country but then “a series of strange and terrifying events begin to occur,” and Maddie realizes “her own life is at stake.”

Villarreal made her big acting debut in the 2020 TV movie The Pom Pom Murders and played a cheerleader in the 2021 TV movie Killer Cheer Mom. That casting is no coincidence.

With the professional headshots above, Villarreal celebrates her third year as an actress, living in Los Angeles. She writes: “I remember when I moved from Dallas so many people thought I was completely nuts for moving to California with no acting experience & no connections.”

Villarreal was a professional dancer/cheerleader for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks (see above).

Prior to cheering on the Mavs, based on the photos below, Villarreal auditioned for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys cheerleader squad (see above and below).

My Landlord Wants Me Dead premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm ET.