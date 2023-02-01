Missy Elliot Gives Rock Hall of Fame Speech Preview, Talks Timbaland Love

Missy Elliot was just nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Joy Division/New Order.

Wow — that is a thick, worthy star list plucked sparkling from the big broad musical universe. Fans can stroll down ten memory lanes just looking at it. Eras, genres? The list has it all.

One distinctive note is that while many of these famous names did more than front their own acts and sing, Elliot was instrumental in the accomplishments of so many other artists — by using her pen, her backup vocals, really whatever it took to push headliners like Timbaland to tip-top heights.

When recently a fan posted a story shouting out all Elliot has done — or a lot of it anyway — Elliot responded with heartfelt thanks.

And with her thanks, she delivered a clear preview of what she’ll say from the Rock Hall of Fame stage, should she win induction in this very hot competition.

Because she is not just the performing Missy Elliot of “Work It” — great as that is — she is more: a wide-ranging artist who made it in the business on her own terms — fueled by talent and relentless drive.

Elliot wrote:

“I am humbly Grateful to whomever posted these vids🙏🏾i couldn’t post every song so please 4give me🥹💜 As a female in this game it wasn’t the easiest & being a artist & tryin to create music for other artist but I am GRATEFUL to those artist who took a chance on me as a writer or producer because you didn’t have to but I am truly grateful🙏🏾Big up to these other AMAZING producers that I created classics with” — and then she names just some of them.

Specifically of Timbaland she writes: “my brother I only brought out the gift you already was Born with & had in you all along💜🤗 Love you.”

Here are Elliot and Timbaland together on the famous Breakfast Club radio show: