Mischa Barton ‘Looks Healthy’ With ‘O.C.’s Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke

A whole year has passed since former The O.C. actress Mischa Barton last posted on Instagram. In January 2022, she shared the photo dump below from her Big Sur road trip, but fans must swipe through quite a few landscape pics to get a glimpse of Barton and with a short blonde bob.

But that doesn’t mean Barton isn’t active on Instagram. When she saw the photos below of actress Melinda Clarke (who played the mom of Barton’s character, Marissa Cooper), Barton replied: “Gorgeous.”

Good news for Barton fans who want to see more of the 37-year-old British-American TV star. She recently appeared as a guest star on Clarke’s podcast, Welcome to the O.C., B*tches with co-host Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts).

Watch the video below: Bilson can’t stop crying while watching the emotional Season 3 scene in which Barton’s character dies.

Clarke also shared the 2022 “Clarke family reunion” photo below, (l-r): Tate Donovan (Jimmy Cooper), Clarke, and Barton.

O.C. fans are reacting positively to seeing Barton, as one fan replied: “I’m glad to see you looking good and healthy.”

P.S. Melinda Clarke is looking good and healthy, too, in the bikini pics below.

Get ready to see more of Clarke: she will star in the upcoming Fantasy Island episode, ‘#Happy,’ with Roselyn Sanchez on Monday, February 20 on ABC.