Miley Cyrus Says She “Loves” Movie Star Couple Covering ‘Flowers’ Acoustic

Kevin Bacon –actor/rock star/six-degrees-from-everybody — and his wife Kyra Sedgwick — actor/budding rock star/no-less-than-seven-degrees-away — got Miley Cyrus‘s love and seal of approval for their charming cover of Cyrus’s new #1 superhit “Flowers.”

The happy couple does a duet on the tune, which doesn’t really match the theme but nevermind — this song about self-gratification, winning solitude, and the pleasures of self-reliance even stands up to the dissonance of being sung by a happily married couple!

Cyrus herself says “Love this” — which guarantees that millions more will love it too. It’s one of the GOATsongs — Greatest of All Time. When Miley Cyrus, one of the GOATs herself, professes her love for your acoustic bedroom version of her biggest song — it’s better than a Grammy.

Bacon and Sedgwick primer:

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are both American actors. Bacon’s career spans over four decades, starting with his role in the musical “Footloose” (1984) and includes memorable roles in films like “JFK” (1991), “A Few Good Men” (1992), “Apollo 13” (1995), and “Mystic River” (2003).

Sedgwick, who is best known for her role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama “The Closer” (2005-2012), has acted in film and television since the late 1980s and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

The couple married in 1988 and have two children together. They have worked together on several projects, including the films “Loverboy” (2005) and “The Woodsman” (2004). In addition to their successful acting careers, they are known for their strong partnership and commitment to each other and their family. They are considered one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages.

Kevin Bacon also has a music career and is a member of a band called The Bacon Brothers. The band consists of Kevin Bacon on guitar and vocals and his older brother Michael Bacon on keyboard and guitar. They play a mix of folk, rock, and country music and have been performing together since the mid-1990s.

The Bacon Brothers have released several albums and toured extensively, performing at various music festivals and venues across the country. They are known for their energetic live performances and Kevin’s recognizable voice. Despite his success as an actor, Kevin Bacon remains committed to his music and continues to perform with The Bacon Brothers.