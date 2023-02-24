Michelle Williams Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Skirt, Kitten Heels

Five-time Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Williams is known for her roles in movies including Brokeback Mountain, Manchester by the Sea, Shutter Island, The Greatest Showman, and most recently in Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, among others.

The 42-year-old Hollywood star (and mother of three!) is not present on social media, but she is social when it comes to striking a pose on a red carpet. See above at the DGAs, and below at an American Express event.

For the 95th Oscars luncheon, Williams turned heads in a charming denim two-piece ensemble by Self-Portrait, who says their “feminine looks are executed with a devilish wink.” See below.

Williams accessorized the denim with a pointy pair of Roger Vivier‘s shiny black patent leather Mary Janes with kitten heels and rhinestone cube closures.

When fellow movie star Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde) saw the buttoned short-sleeve top and unbuttoned mini-dress, she replied: “Charming.”

Get ready to see more of Williams: she’s scheduled to start filming the upcoming biopic Fever, in which she plays the late singer Peggy Lee (above), who launched her career in 1942 with the hit single ‘Somebody Else Is Taking My Place,’ and was known to wear a stylish pair of kitten heels.