Meghan Trainor Flaunts ‘Fun Buns’ in Plunging Sequin Suit

American pop star Meghan Trainor (‘All About That Bass’) is in Australia, where she recently performed her new hit song ‘Made You Look’ on the TV talent competition, Australian Idol. For the big event, Trainor wowed in a turquoise sequin suit with a plunging necklace and without a shirt.

With the photos, Trainor gives a “20 week pregnancy update.” The 29-year old-singer is pregnant with her second child. Trainer says she’s suffering from “crazy round ligament pain” and is “constipated af. Wish me luck.”

Trainor’s fans aren’t just wishing her luck but are also providing pregnancy tips on how to deal with constipation due to pregnancy. One fan, who happens to be a Labor & Delivery nurse suggests eating a few prunes every day. Another shares an alternative: “McDonald’s caramel frappes were the only thing that helped me poo😂 one a day kept the constipation at bay.”

One thing for sure is working: Trainor’s “fun and fabulous” look. When celebrity hair stylist Castillo shared the recent close-up photos above, they reported: “fun buns by me.“

As seen the promo photo above (yes, that’s former American Idol judge Harry Connick, Jr.!) Trainor has rocked the shirtless sequin suit look more than once on the show.

Above: Trainor wore a hot pink sequin suit with a plunging neckline and without a shirt at the AMAs.