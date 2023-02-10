Megan Rapinoe Flaunts Sculpted Thighs at Spring Training, “Quadzilla”

When superstar American soccer player, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe shared the recent photos below, which were taken in rapid succession, she captioned the series: “idk, u tell me.” Her fans are piling on compliments in the comments, especially about those sculpted thighs.

“Quadzilla,” wrote one. “I need legs like those!” another chimed in. They also like how determined she looks with her tongue sticking out.

When former professional soccer player Lori Lindsey (now ESPN NWSL and MLS soccer analyst) saw the photos, she replied: “Tampon strings. You know” — with a laughing crying emoji.

That just might be a reference to the Sport England ad campaign, ‘This Girl Can,’ which features a woman and the string of her tampon exposed while getting dressed to exercise. Nothing can stop the female athlete, and certainly nothing gets in Rapinoe’s way.

With the photo series above, Rapinoe writes: “preseason pingsssss *do you get it*”

Fellow soccer star Ali Krieger replied: “we get it.” And World Cup and Olympic champion Heather O’Reilly replied: “You look buff!”