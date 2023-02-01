Maya Hawke’s Playboy Interview Confuses Fans

Maya Hawke, the daughter of former Hollywood power couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is a model, a singer, and an actress.

The 24-year-old New York native made her acting debut in the 2017 PBS series Little Women (as Jo March). Since then she’s landed roles on Stranger Things (Robin), The Good Lord Bird (as Annie) with her real-life father, and in films including Do Revenge with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Camila Mendes — photos below.

When Maya Hawke shared the image below — of a Playboy interview with the headline Maya Hawke as Helen Gurley Brown (the late founder and editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine), she wrote: “Check this out…I really like pretending to be other people!”

Many of Hawke’s fans said they were confused by the post. As one wrote: “no clue what this is but go girlboss go.” Another replied: “I cannot tell what this is but slay I’m so excited.”

If one takes a closer look at the Playboy interview and how she tagged the company Audible, one would figure out that Hawke narrated the voice of Gurley Brown, answering the questions (as depicted in the photo) posed by Playboy magazine in the April 1963 issue, for an Audible podcast.

For those who would rather see Hawke than listen to her read aloud: there’s good news. She will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Bernstein with Bradley Cooper as composer Leonard Bernstein (Hawke plays his daughter, Jamie).

Maya Hawke will also portray real life Southern writer Flannery O’Connor in her father’s biopic Wildcat, which is about O’Connor’s struggles to publish her first novel, ‘Wise Blood.’

See photos above on the set of Wildcat — that’s Ethan Hawke directing his daughter in the straw hat.