Marilu Henner Nails Sexy Ex-Wife Role on NCIS: LA, Watch Kilbride Blush

On the NCIS: Los Angeles episode ‘A Farewell to Arms,’ while the NCIS team must identify a mystery woman who attacked the founder of an AI company (and before the next major global conflict ensues), Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) receives a surpsie visit from his ex-wife, Elizabeth (Marilu Henner), who asks Kilbride to consider reconnecting with their son.

Above: McRaney, Henner on NCIS: LA Photo: CBS

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Elizabeth makes Kilbride blush when she recalls an intimate moment the two spend in an elevator.

TV legend Marilu Henner, 70, is best known for her roles on Taxi (Elaine Nardo) with Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Judd Hirsch, and Andy Kaufman, and Evening Shade with the late Burt Reynolds, among others.

Some younger fans will recognize Henner from Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars (she was partnered with pro dancer Derek Hough, see below) and in the Hallmark Channel TV movie franchise, An Aurora Teagarden Mystery with Candace Cameron Bure.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 pm ET, right after East New York at 9 pm (starring Amanda Warren, Richard Kind, and Jimmy Smits) and The Equalizer (starring Queen Latifah) at 8 pm.