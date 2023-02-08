Magic Johnson Thanks LeBron James Personally For “Trusting” Him

Magic Johnson will always be the GLOAT — Greatest Laker of All Time — for many Lakers fans, with his five NBA championships as ringleader of the iconic showtime Lakers teams that really created the modern brand of entertainment basketball.

Others put up Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as GLOAT candidates — and, of course, the inimitable Kobe Bryant, also with five titles, is the unchallenged GLOAT for many, including those who think that when it come to Bryant it’s appropriate to drop the L — Bryant is just pure GOAT for them.

The Kobe Bryant is the GOAT school of thought is usually waylaid by backers of Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the Greatest of All Time title.

Speaking of LeBron James, Magic, who always was tops in assists, was glowing in his praise of (and gratitude to James after James topped Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James would have to win (at least) three more titles in Los Angeles to enter the GLOAT conversation, even if he’s winning some of the GOAT contests.

But Magic says James has already done in Los Angeles everything he said he would do, and Magic expressed his personal gratitude and his thanks on behalf of the Lakers. Specifically Magic thanked LeBron for trusting him, since Magic was part of the team that brought James to the Lakers in 2018.

I want to personally thank you LeBron for trusting & believing in me & the Lakers in 2018 when I was president of basketball operations. Everything you said you would do, you’ve done; led the Lakers to a championship, elevated the Lakers brand, & gave back to the city of LA! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

