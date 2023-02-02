Madison Bailey Parties in Sheer Mini Dress, Rihanna Approves

Actress Madison Bailey is known for her role as Kiara Carrera on the popular Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, which is set in Bailey’s native state of North Carolina. Fans are excited for the release of Season 3, which is scheduled for February 23, 2023. Watch dramatic trailer below.

When not filming or promoting the new season of Outer Banks (aka OBX3), Bailey enjoys her time off with friends. As seen in the photos below (be sure to swipe!), she wore a sheer mini dress with spaghetti straps and a high heels to celebrate her birthday. She wrote: “a little older a little wiser.”

Bailey’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the birthday photos.

Singer Kira Kosarin replied: “happy birthday bb!” and Rihanna’s FentyBeauty replied: “Happy birthday boo! We love youuuu.”

Also on her birthday, Bailey received a sweet post from her “soulmate,” UNCC women’s basketball alumni, Mariah Linney (see above and below).

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she finished filming the drama Constance with Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid, Cocktail, Back to the Future, Leaving Las Vegas), who plays the protagonist, a former beauty queen living in a small town who reinvents herself “after her husband’s death puts her in financial trouble.”