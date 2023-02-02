Madelyn Cline Poses Topless In Sheer Hosiery, “Undeniable Force of Nature”

Actress Madelyn Cline is known for her role as Sarah Cameron on the popular Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, which is set in North Carolina. Fans are excited for the release of Season 3, which is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Watch dramatic trailer below until the end: Sarah cashes in her “you told me you’d do anything for me” chip with her father, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten, Nashville, Who’s Line Is It Anyway?).

When not filming or promoting the new season of Outer Banks (aka OBX3), Cline is often modeling. As seen below, Cline recently posed topless for Who What Wear (WWW).

Cline’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy pics. Her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star, Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) dropped a series of fire emojis, and her Outer Banks co-star Madison Bailey replied: “My knees hurt Madelyn. Chill.”

As seen above, the 25-year-old actress made the cover of the first WWW edition of the New Year.

WWW associate fashion editor Yusra Siddiqui, who interviewed Cline for the magazine, reports that they spoke about Knives Out, Outer Banks and “imposter syndrome, dropping out of college, old Tumblrs,” and referred to Cline as “undeniably a force of nature.”