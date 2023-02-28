Lucy Liu Shows Off ‘Legendary’ Legs in Short Romper, Peek-a-Boo Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angeles, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Chicago) is having fun promoting her new project, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

As seen below, for a press junket in Los Angeles, Liu flaunted her “legendary” sculpted legs in a halter-top short romper by Hermes and a pair of peek-a-boo stilettos by AQUAZZURA.

For another press junket day in L.A., Liu stunned in a white stonewashed denim slip dress with a plunging neckline and black lace detail (see below). The dress is by designer Phillip Lam, and those black peek-a-boo stilettos are by Sophia Webster.

Get ready to see more of Liu: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action/adventure/comedy Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans, among others.

Liu is also set to appear in the upcoming dramatic Netflix series A Man in Full with Jeff Daniels. It’s about

an Atlanta real estate mogul who, while facing sudden bankruptcy, “tries to defend his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”