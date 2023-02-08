Lucy Hale Drops Smoking Hot Sheer Lingerie Pics, “Where’s Her Belly Button?”

Actress Lucy Hale is best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars (Aria Montgomery), Katy Keene (as the titular character), Riverdale, and in movies including The Hating Game, Scream 4, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, among many others.

When not on a movie or TV set, the 33-year-old brunette from Tennessee often models. When Hale shared the stunning red satin and lace lingerie photo below, she captioned it: “The Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds campaign.”

The jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche says the collection of necklaces, bracelets, rings and belly chain that Hale is modeling is “Inspired by the euphoria of wrapping up in layers of diamonds, gold and gemstones imbued with the power of intention…”

Hale’s fans and famous friends are going wild with compliments in the comments. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart replied: “So so beautiful.” Actress Cassandra Scerbo replied: “WOWZA!”

Amid all the compliments, one observant fan asked: “No one else notice they’ve photoshopped her bully button out?“

For those who want to see Hale’s belly button, see the Cosmopolitan cover above.