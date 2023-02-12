Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Silky Cape Suit, Mean Girls, Freaky Friday Co-Stars React

When New York fashion designer Christian Siriano showed his latest collection at New York Fashion Week, he didn’t just invite former child star Lindsay Lohan — he also invited her siblings, Dakota Lohan and Aliana Lohan. Siriano captioned the first photo below: “A Saturday family affair!”

That’s Siriano below with Lindsay wearing his bright-as-a-new-penny copper cape suit. Swipe to see Lindsay with fellow actresses Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) at Siriano’s show. Fans are hoping that Brunson will “write something for Lohan,” who recently got back into acting.

When Lindsay shared the close-up photos below, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise. Her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried replied: “DAMN GIRL,” and her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also replied in all caps: “HELLO GORGEOUS.”

When Lohan’s fans saw Curtis’s comment, more than one replied: “Need Freaky Friday 2!” (Curtis played the mother of Lohan’s character in the classic Disney movie.)

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies replied with a red-heart-eyed emoji.

Lindsay Lohan is getting attention from English pop star/actress/model Rita Ora, too. Who replied to the glamorous hair photos above with just one word: “Wow.”