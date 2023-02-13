Lily James Goes Barefoot in Cutout Dress with Daring Front-Tie String

English actress Lily James is known for her roles on Downton Abbey (Lady Rose Aldridge née MacClare), Pam & Tommy (Pamela Anderson), and in movies including Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday, and most recently, The Dig, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, James enjoys her time-off traveling. As seen in the photo above, taken at a luxury beach resort in the Maldives, James goes barefoot in a stunning cutout dress held together by a daring front-tie string. (The dress is by New York designer Mara Hoffman.)

Get ready to see more of James: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romcom What’s Love Got To Do With It? with Emma Thompson. Watch trailer below.

James also stars in the upcoming comedy murder mystery Providence with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays a cop in a small island town who “has to investigate a murder and the discovery of a large sum of money.”