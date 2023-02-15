Lala Kent Stuns in Sheer Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress, ‘Party Was Lit’

On Season 10 of the primetime reality soap opera Vanderpump Rules, while Raquel Leviss cozies up to Peter Madrigal in an attempt to get over James Kennedy (and James throws Raquel under the bus to matriarch Lisa Vanderpump), recently divorced single mom Lala Kent opens up about the origins of her last relationship. Watch dramatic trailer below.

For the L.A. premiere of Season 10 — held at Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant & Lounge, of course — Lala Kent turned heads in a sheer mesh bodycon mini dress with strategically placed embroidered flowers and black lingerie underneath.

Above: Lala Kent at the Vanderpump Rules “Season 10 Premiere Party” (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)

When Lala shared the close-up photo below, she wrote: “Last night’s premiere party was lit, and the lit-ness will continue tonight.” Her fans and famous co-stars are going wild over the pics.

Scheana replied twice: the first comment she dropped was “Yessssssssss!!!!” In the second she asked, “Why are you so hot?!?” And more than one fan replied: “Smoke show!”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9 pm on ET on Bravo.