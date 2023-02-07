Krysten Ritter Flaunts Bikini Pics, ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Sneak Peek

Hollywood movie star Krysten Ritter is known for her roles in Breaking Bad (Jane Margolis), Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and as superhero Jessica Jones in the Netflix series Jessica Jones and in Marvel’s The Defenders series.

When not on a TV or movie set, Ritter spends time with her best friend, fellow actress Angelique Cabral, who’s known for her roles on Big Sky (Carla), Maggie (Amy), UNDONE (Becca) and in the cross-generational family comedy Life in Pieces (Colleen), among others.

Ritter recently shared the gorgeous beach bikini pics below to celebrate Angelique’s birthday.

Get ready to see more of Ritter: she stars in the upcoming HBO Max crime drama series Love and Death.

David E. Kelley’s Love and Death is based on the true story of Texan housewife Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), who was accused of the brutal murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980. Love and Death (see photo above of Olsen and Ritter) is scheduled for a March 2023 released.

(Note: Jessica Biel also portrayed Candy in the 2022 hulu/Disney series Candy with Melanie Lynskey as Betty.)

Krysten Ritter, Zariella Langford, Orphan Black: Echoes (Sophie Giraud/AMC)

Also in March, Ritter stars in the thrilling sci-fi series Orphan Black: Echoes (see above). AMC describes the futuristic series as “a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence” which “follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.” AMC has yet to announce the premiere date.

Orphan Black fans are excited to see Ritter “slay” in the new series. More than one replied: “Welcome to the CloneClub.”