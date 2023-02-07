Kristen Bell Rocks Cute Checkered-Flag Jeans at NASCAR With “Gear-Head” Family

Hollywood movie star Kristen Bell is known for her roles on Veronica Mars, Heroes (Elle), House of Lies (Jeannie), The Good Place, and in movies including Frozen, Bad Moms, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, among many others.

At home, Bell is known as Mom. She and fellow actor Dax Shepard are the parents of two children. As seen above, the whole family attended a NASCAR event. Swipe the photo above at the racetrack to see Bell rocking a pair of cool cute checkered-flag jeans.

Bell thanked NASCAR for “entertaining my gear-head family” and Mother Denim for “finally making checkered flag jeans.” They’re called ‘On Your Mark.’

Bell is no stranger to the racetrack and wearing the appropriate checkered ensembles, as seen above in July with Shepard.

Fun fact: Rob Lowe (The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire, Wayne’s World) was at the event, too. As seen above in the dark sunglasses and boss leather shirt/jacket, he had the honor of telling the drivers to “start your engines.”

Get ready to see more of Bell: she’s been cast in the musical movie Molly and the Moon with Jonathan Groff. And Rob Lowe is promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Unstable, with his son, John Owen Lowe. Watch fun trailer above.