Power agent Kris Jenner (mom of reality TV stars Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner) officiated the wedding vow renewal ceremony of comedian/talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi (Arrested Development, Ally McBeal) at their newest home in California.

When Jenner shared the video above, which captures the stunning backless dress that de Rossi wore and surprised her wife with, Jenner wrote: “It was such an honor to officiate my beautiful BFFs Ellen and Portia’s wedding vow renewal. I love you guys so much and wish you a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter!!”

When Khloe Kardashian saw the video, she replied: “Mommy i love you.”

Non-celebrity fans would like to know who is singing in the video. The camera doesn’t capture the person: more than one fan claims it is the voice of Brandi Carlile.