Khloe Kardashian’s Leggy Photo Barrage Makes Natalie Halcro Cry

Khloe Kardashian is accustomed to being in a competitive beauty environment — her whole family is in a sort of ongoing beauty contest all day long. So maybe it’s not surprising that Khloe is so generous sharing photos that might easily invite viewers to draw comparisons.

Consider the first pic in the photo barrage below featuring Khloe and her good pal Natalie Halcro. (And some other recognizable faces.)

Khloe Kardashian rarely fades into the background — and she doesn’t here either — but Halcro’s legs win the lens, and they win it for a long while. Then again, Khloe is celebrating Natalie’s birthday.

Khloe wrote to Natalie: “Happy birthday @nataliehalcro! You are the true definition of a girls girl. You are so incredibly, trusting, loyal, hysterical,” adding that Halcro is the “best secret keeper.”

Halcro responded: “You’re gonna make me cry over here,” saying, “You always make everyone feel so special.”

Khloe does go ahead and win the last pic in the drop, out-legging everybody. It’s a thing she can do when she wants, as you see below.