Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Cutout Bondage Bodysuit, Taylor Swift & Fletcher Pics

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini continues to promote her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, which features her hit singles “Heartfirst”, “Love is a Cowboy”, and her collaboration with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” among others.

When not in the studio or on stage, Ballerini is often turning heads at special events as seen below at the New York Fashion Show.

When the 29-year-old Tennessee native shared the stunning photos below, of her flaunting a Prabal Gurung black cutout bondage bodysuit with a sheer skirt and stilettos heels, she captioned it: “i’ve paid for all my crimes.”

Ballerini’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. When singer Fletcher saw the pics of Ballerini turning heads in the Big Apple, she replied: “nuts.” Singer Morgan Stapleton (wife of Chris Stapleton) dropped a series of applauding hands and fire emojis.

Swipe photos above to see Kelsea’s “photo dump” which include pics of her with Fletcher and Taylor Swift.

When Fletcher shared the threesome photo above, Kelsea replied: “i’m gonna tell my kids this is charlie’s angels.”