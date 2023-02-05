Katie Holmes Shares “Naturally Beautiful” Selfie With Nose Ring

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson’s Creek). The ex-wife of Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission: Impossible) is back on stage. She stars in the off-Broadway production of The Wanderers at the Roundabout Theater in New York.

The play, written by Anna Ziegler, is “about love, faith and Brooklyn.” See cast photo above (that’s Eddie Kaye Thomas from American Pie and Scorpion, next to Holmes).

When not on stage or on a movie set, Holmes spends time with friends and colleagues — and those who are both, including celebrity stylist Brie Welch. Holmes sent birthday wishes to Welch with the selfie above.

Holmes’s fans are going wild over how “naturally beautiful” Holmes appears in the photos and they “love” her nose ring. Welch styled Holmes for the Amazing magazine shoot above — note Holmes kept her nose ring in.

In December, Brie sent Katie birthday wishes with the chic NYC street photo above.