Actress Kathryn Newton is known for many roles including daughter Abigail Carlson in Reese Witherspoon‘s hit HBO series Big Little Lies. The 25-year-old is now turning heads on the red carpet. She stars in the new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie Long (daughter of Paul Rudd‘s character).

For the world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Newton wore a stunning, silver and white sheer hand-beaded mermaid gown (by Rodarte) that was “jaw-dropping.” See above and below.

Newton captioned the photos below — of her leaning against the wall featuring a photo of her as Cassie: “Proof dreams do come true.”

Get ready to see more of Newton: she’s reprising her role as Cassie Lang for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (expected to hit theaters in 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (scheduled for a 2026 release).