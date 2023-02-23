Kathryn Newton Flaunts Abs in Sheer Bra Dress, ‘New Marvel Crush’

Actress Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, Lady Bird) is making a big splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Cassie Lang in the newly released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd (Cassie’s father), Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, among others.

When not promoting the new MCU movie on talk shows, Newton is turning heads on a red carpet, as seen below in a stunning sheer bandeau gown at the Art Directors Guild Awards.

Newton’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the ensemble including the handful of gold cross necklaces. Evangeline Lilly replied: “Nailed the accessories!” One fan proclaimed Newton: “My new Marvel crush.”

Get ready to see more of Newton: she is reportedly reprising her role as Cassie for the upcoming MCU movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

Newton also finished filming Lisa Frankenstein, a Diablo Cody written movie set in the late 1980s about “an unpopular high school girl named Lisa who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Cole Sprouse, Riverdale) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams by using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”