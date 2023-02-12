Katheryn Winnick Sizzles in Barely-There Plunging Dress, ‘Magical Energy’

When not playing Detective Jenny Hoyt on the ABC crime drama Big Sky, or interacting with Vikings fans at a Comic-Con event, actress Katheryn Winnick often models, as seen below in New Beauty magazine.

When Winnick shared the stunning photo below — of her rocking a backless halter-top summer dress with a navel-plunging neckline — she wrote: “Te quiero Colombia!” (translated: “I love Colombia!”). The photo was taken in Bora Bora, Cartagena, Colômbia.

When Winnick shared the stunning photo below — of her riding a horse in a backless blouse — she wrote: “Gracias Uruguay por tu mágica energía!” (translated: “Thank you Uruguay for your magical energy!”

No word yet on if ABC will renew Big Sky for Season 4.

Fans have their fingers crossed and for a return of both stars Winnick and Jensen Ackles (Beau). As one fan wrote at the end of Season 3: “Oh gosh. Please tell me this wasn’t goodbye for Beau. I need a fourth season of my duo Beau and Jenny.”