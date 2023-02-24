Kate Hudson’s Daughter ‘Future Supermodel’ Strikes a Pose in NYC

Hollywood star Kate Hudson (daughter of Goldie Hawn) is known for her roles in movies including Almost Famous How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and, more recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others.

At home, Hudson is known as mom. The 43-year-old has three children including her youngest, 4-year-old daughter Rani. (Rani’s father is Hudson’s fiance, Danny Fujikawa.)

During a recent trip to New York City, Hudson was spotted walking downtown, on Crosby Street, holding hands with Rani. As seen above, Hudson wore a navy blue jumpsuit with a knitted hat while Rani rocked a triple-layer dress over a turtleneck.

Hudson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the mother-daughter photos. Her Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae replied with a series of red-heart-eyed emojis.

Non-celebrity followers are impressed with Rani’s model-like poses and facial expression. One wrote: “Rani giving face,” another chimed in, “Rani serving the lewk,” and other sees a “future supermodel.”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she’s promoting her newly released movie A Little White Lie with Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals). Hudson plays a literary festival organizer who thinks she’s recruited a world famous recluse writer to speak at her event but he’s (Shannon) not. Trailer above. Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Zach Braff (Scrubs) co-star.