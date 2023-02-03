Julio Iglesias’ Gorgeous Twin Daughters Kiss in Bikinis, ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’

While perusing the Instagram account of Ivanka Trump, the name Victoria Iglesias popped up in the comments. The 21-year-old daughter of world-renowned Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias, Victoria recently replied with a pair of heart-eyed emojis to the former First Daughter’s hiking photos (with her husband Jared Kushner in Upstate New York).

Victoria Iglesias and her twin sister, Cristina Iglesias, are the daughters of the 79-year-old crooner (see father and daughters photos above) and his wife of 12 years, Miranda Rijnsburger, 57.

Over the past few years, the twins have continued to celebrate their shared birthday by kissing each other in bikinis.

Why is Victoria Iglesias following Ivanka Trump on Instagram? Well, the paths of their famous families recently crossed in 2021 after Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, lost his presidential re-election bid.

[Note: That’s Victoria above, in the string bikini, lying on top of a horse.]

While preparing to leave the White House in December 2020, CNN reported that Ms. Trump and Kushner bought a parcel of land near Miami Beach, Florida — on Indian Creek Island AKA “Billionaire’s Bunker” — for approximately $30 million from Mr. Iglesias.

According to the 2020 census: Indian Creek Island is home to 84 people (including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and then-wife Gisele Bündchen.)

It’s interesting to consider the transaction between the two famous families as during Donald Trump’s presidential run, in 2015, Mr. Iglesias publicly called the Republican candidate “a clown” (he wasn’t pleased with Trump’s migration policies) and vowed to never again perform at a Trump-owned casino.

Billboard reported that Trump reacted to Iglesias’ public scolding with this comment: “Good, I don’t like his voice or his performances anymore, anyhow!”