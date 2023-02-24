Julianne Moore Oozes Hollywood Glamour in Black Gown, Feather Boa

Hollywood star Julianne Moore is known for her roles in iconic movies including Boogie Nights, Far from Heaven, The Hours, The Big Lebowski, Magnolia, The Kids Are All Right, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hunger Games, and Still Alice (for which she won an Academy Award and a BAFTA for Best Actress), among many others.

When not on a movie set, Moore is often turning heads on a red carpet, as seen above and below at the BAFTAs (the British Academy Film & Television Awards). “Next level movie star glamour,” reports celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis.

The glamorous black strapless drape waist gown Moore is wearing is by Yves Saint Laurent; jewelry by Bulgari.

Get ready to see more of Moore: she’s promoting her new AppleTV+ film Sharper. The psychological thriller is about a con artist (Sebastian Stan) who targets billionaires in Manhattan.

Moore plays the con artist’s mother, who just started dating a billionaire (John Lithgow). Note the killer delivery of the line, “If you’re gonna steal, steal a lot.” Justice Smith and Briana Middleton co-star. Watch trailer above.