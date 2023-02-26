When not on the dance floor, or on a TV set, or promoting her wine company with Hollywood star Nina Dobrev (see below), actress and professional dancer Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars) enjoys the great outdoors.

When Hough shared the stunning photos below, of her in a pumpkin-colored bodycon mini dress with matching knee-high stiletto boots, she dropped a variety of emojis including a carrot, a peach, a tiger, and a ball of yarn, among others.

Hough reports that the photos were taken on the property of Southall Farm & Inn, which is located in Franklin, Tennessee. The establishment claims that when guests arrive they feel as if they’ve “been transported to a simpler time, when the pace of life was more mindful, more deliberate.”

Hough’s visit to Southall Farm & Inn comes after days in New York City where she stopped traffic (see above) in Carolina Herrera ensembles during New York Fashion Week.

The Utah native has been spending a lot of time in New York so far this year. See photos above of her residency at the Paradise Club in Manhattan.