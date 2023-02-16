Julianne Hough Stops Traffic in Unbuttoned Plunging Blouse, ‘Teen Pouch’

Julianne Hough is best known as a professional dancer and judge on Dancing with the Stars. Lately, the 34-year-old triple threat has been busy promoting her wine company Fresh Vine Wine with actress Nina Dobrev. When not on a dance floor or wine tasting, Hough often models.

When Hough shared the stunning traffic-stopping photos above, she tagged it New York Fashion Week. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over her unbuttoned pinstripe blouse with big belted floral print skirt ensemble by designer Carolina Herrera. When Hollywood movie star Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, St. Elmo’s Fire) saw the pic, she replied: “LOVE!”

The white clutch purse Hough is holding is called ‘Teen Pouch‘ (as in teen leather) and its by Bottega Veneta.

Get ready to see more floral prints by Carolina Herrera: as seen above, fellow triple-threat Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding) is a fan of the fashion designer, too.

As seen above, it’s not Hough’s first time rocking a plunging neckline. Above she recently sang the catchy educational song ‘Interplanet Janet’ for the 50th anniversary celebration of ABC’s School House Rock.