Julia Garner Shocks in ‘Explosive’ Push-Up Corset, Dark Red Lips

Twelve A-list actors and actresses are highlighted in the 29th annual ‘Hollywood Issue’ of Vanity Fair magazine. Actors and actresses Selena Gomez, Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, and Florence Pugh posed for the cover. When the cover is unfolded, Keke Palmer, Julia Garner, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, and Rege-Jean Page appear.

For her solo portrait, a red-lipped Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) wears a tight push-up corset (which also appears to resemble a strap-in explosive, note warning poster about “deadly explosives” in the corner), and leans against a glass cocktail table.

All of the Vanity Fair ‘Hollywood Issue’ photos were taken by Steven Klein.

Get ready to see more of Garner: she finished filming the thriller The Royal Hotel with Jessica Henwick. Kitty Green wrote the script and directs. Fun fact: Garner starred in Green’s 2019 thriller The Assistant.

Garner also finished filming the movie Apartment 7A with Dianne Wiest (see set photos above). It was co-written and directed by another female filmmaker, Natalie Erika James. James wrote and directed the 2020 horror/thriller film Relic starring Emily Mortimer.