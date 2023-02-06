Hollywood star Jordana Brewster is best known around the world for her role as Maya in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and rapper-turned-actor Ludacris, among others.

When not promoting the upcoming Fast X (the tenth installment) with her X co-stars including Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Rita Moreno (West Side Story) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brewster is often working out in the gym or turning heads on a red carpet.

In the video above, Brewster grind dances and gets low in a skintight crop top and high slit pencil skirt and black stilettos. Her stylist Katie Bofshever explains: “how we test drive lewks.”

Bofshever has styled Brewster in a sexy crop top ensemble more than once (see above and below).

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she stars in the new comedy Who Invited Charlie? with Adam Pally. Watch trailer below.

The Who Invited Charlie? screenplay was written by Brewster’s Upper East Side childhood friend Nicholas Schutt, son of famous author, Christine Schutt.