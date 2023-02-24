John Travolta, Christie Brinkley Daughters Hit Times Square “Just Became BFFs”

Four “nepo babies” star in the new Silk® Nextmilk™ ad campaign as seen on a billboard in the famous Times Squares neighborhood of New York City.

As seen below, from left to right is Ella Travolta (daughter of Hollywood movie star John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston), Brooklyn Beckham (son of English soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham), Sailor Brinkley Cook (daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley), and Myles O’Neal (son of Basketball Wives star Shaunie O’Neal, ex-wife of NBA legend Shaq).

When Sailor’s mom, Christie Brinkley, saw the video above, she replied: “OMG!! I LOVE all this so much‼️👏🏼 😍A GORGEOUS billboard in Times Square promoting plant based deliciousness! Bravo!!!!!!”

When Ella Travolta replied to Sailor’s post with a “Wooooo!!!”, Sailor asked “did we all just become BFFs?” Ella replied “Yes!”

John Travolta replied to his daughter, Ella: “I’m proud of you my baby.”

When Beckham shared the solo shot of him (above), his wife Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham replied: “Sexyyy.”