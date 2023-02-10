John Mayer Flaunts Jerry Garcia Guitar, Sammy Hagar Reacts, “Unbelievable”

When not promoting his upcoming solo arena tour (see dates below), singer/songwriter/guitarist John Mayer is showing-off his new guitar. Swipe photos below.

With the photos below, Mayer reports that it’s a prototype of a copy of the late Jerry Garcia’s famous “Wolf” guitar (photo below). Doug Irwin, who built Jerry’s guitar, commissioned Bill Asher “to faithfully recreate the original” with the help of Doug’s original drawings and templates.

Mayer says “The result is pretty unbelievable.” And he should know: Mayer got to play Jerry’s Wolf guitar for a show in 2019. Mayer says of the prototype: “I can confidently say Doug and Bill nailed it.”

When singer/guitarist Sammy Hagar (former lead singer of Van Halen) saw the Wolf prototype, he replied to Mayer: “oh yeah I bet that babies got the cleanest sweetest warmest tone. Can’t wait to hear it.”

In addition to touring on his own, Mayer also plays with Dead & Company, the rock band consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (see above with Mayer), Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, among others.

Fun fact: When Mayer released the tour dates above, Barbra Streisand — closet Deadhead? — replied: “Yea!!!!👏😍”

When Hagar shared the video above — of him and John Mayer and Tommie Lee jamming together in 2017 — Mayer replied: “One of my favorite collabs ever.”