John Cena Teases Fans With Peacemaker Masks, ‘Do Ya Wanna Taste It?’

WWE wrestler John Cena is busy promoting the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, Fast X, with OG co-stars Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and newbies Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), among others. Watch thrilling trailer below.

When not promoting Fast X, Cena is filming Season 2 of his popular HBOMax series The Peacemaker, in which he plays the DC Comics titular character, who “returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport, only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.”

HBOMax has yet to announce the date of the Season 2 premiere of The Peacemaker but Cena is teasing his fans on Instagram with the photo above.

That’s the helmet/face mask he (Christopher Smith) wears as The Peacemaker. Fans are pumped about seeing more. As one fan wrote: “Need Season 2 ASAP.”

More than one fan are replied with “Yes, we really wanna taste it!” which is a reference to the show’s theme song, ‘Do Ya Wanna Taste It’ by the Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam.

Note: Cena was recently caught wearing a plaid skirt and thigh-highs (above) in Melbourne. Alas, it’s not for The Peacemaker but for his upcoming comedy movie Ricky Stanicky with Zac Efron and William H. Macy.

Fast X will be in theaters on May 17.