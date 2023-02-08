Joey King Wows in Bikini and Romantic Video For Fiancé

Young Hollywood star Joey King is known for her roles in the films Ramona and Beezus (Ramona Quimby) and The Kissing Booth movies (Elle Evans), among others. The California native more recently starred in the 2022 action comedy Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock (The Prince).

When not working, King spends time with her fiancé, American director/producer Steven Piet (cute couple photo below).

To celebrate their anniversary this year, King made the sweet romantic video below and captioned it: “Happy Anniversary my love” and with a short poem in Swedish.

Translated into English, it reads:

Under the surface the crocodiles, barracuda, white sharks

And in the trees the vultures brood

But right now they leave us alone.

Note: A source for the poem was not provided nor could one be found via a Google search (in English): it could be an original poem written by King.

The Swedish poem has raised many questions from her fans, especially those from Sweden. One fan asked: “I’m so confused why is it in Swedish and why have I never heard of whatever that lyric was.”

Another chimed in: “Omg is he Swedish? Swedish right here.” Another laughed at the reaction from Swedes: “I love how every single swede in the comments is confused over the caption because nobody could ever imagine a non-swede giving a sh*t about our language lol.”

Get ready to see more of King: the 23-year-old will appear next on the big screen in the sci-fi action fantasy The Uglies, directed by McG. It’s based on the novel Uglies by Scott Westerfield.

It’s set in a dystopian society where all 16-year-olds undergo a surgery that “removes physical differences and turns everyone into what the society determines to be ‘pretty’ by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.” The Uglies is expected to be released via Netflix in 2023.

King also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy film A Family Affair with Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Kathy Bates, among others. Efron plays a movie star who falls in love with his assistant’s (King) mother (Kidman). A Family Affair is scheduled for a November 2023 release, also on Netflix.