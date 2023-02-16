Jodie Comer Swivels Hips in Sexy Feather Mini Dress, Ankle-Strap Stilettos

After the success of her series Killing Eve with Sandra Oh, actress Jodie Comer returned to the stage. She stars in the one-woman play Prima Facie as brilliant barrister Tessa who is forced “to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.”

When Comer went to the What’s On Stage Awards ceremony this week in London, to accept the award for ‘Best Performer in a Play,’ she turned heads in a black mini dress with a feathered trim around the hem. The dress is called Nyx and its by English design label 16arlington.

As seen in the video below, Comer has fun in the feathered dress — and those double-strapped ankle stilettos — as she swivels her hips.

Get ready to see more of Comer: she’s scheduled to start filming a new TV series, Big Swiss, based on the national bestselling novel of the same title by Jen Beagin. It’s about a woman in Upstate New York who, while anonymously transcribing therapy sessions for a sex coach, becomes obsessed with a client (Comer) she nicknames Big Swiss. “When they accidentally meet in real life, an explosive affair ensues.”