JJ Watt Trolls Tom Brady On NFL Retirement, How To Spend His Money

Retired Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt was one of the greatest NFL players of his generation. But he has no illusions about who was the very best.

Watt responded to the news of Tom Brady‘s latest retirement from football with his assessment about the Patriots/Bucs quarterback and 7-time Super Bowl champ: “Greatest of All Time. No question No debate,” Watt wrote on TB12‘s retirement video post.

Watt and Brady will very likely enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the same time, class of 2028, since neither will require a whole lot of debate by the voters. Shoo-in is a term invented for the Watt and Brady HOF votes.

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

But all that good will didn’t stop Watt from trolling Brady too — and telling him how to spend his money. (And with Brady, that is lots and lots of money, even before he starts with his 10-year $375 million Fox broadcasting gig.)

Watt says Brady needs to buy the drinks at the golf course, since he’s the “new guy.”

It’s a very friendly troll, especially since the 45-year-old Brady hasn’t been the “new guy” in a really, really long time.

