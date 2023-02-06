Jessica Seinfeld Flaunts Abs in Crop Top, Howard Stern’s Wife Reacts

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld is married to his wife of 23 years, Jessica Seinfeld, who is also the mother of his three children. Since marrying the TV star and stand-up comic in 1999, Ms. Seinfeld has published five cookbooks including her first, Deceptively Delicious: Simple Secrets to Get Your Kids Eating Good Food, which was featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show and became a New York Times best-seller.

When not working on a cookbook, Ms. Seinfeld often shares cooking or food prep videos from her home kitchen.

Although she doesn’t tag the video above as an ad, Seinfeld promotes the prepared food Chopt Creative Salad company. She boasts that the vegan crunch salad she takes out of the plastic container and puts on a ceramic plate was delivered in less than 30 minutes in New York City.

She also gives thanks to the company for giving 10 percent of sales to her charity, Good+ Foundation, which helps under-resourced families through the city.

When Beth Stern, wife of comedian Howard Stern, saw the video of Seinfeld preparing her lunch in a tiny white crop top, Mrs. Stern replied: “I’ll take your arms please.” Another fan chimed in: “And those abs!”

Ms. Stern (seen above with her “shock jock” husband behind the camera) runs the charity, Beth’s Furry Friends, a foundation that provides care and facilitates adoptions for unwanted cats and kittens.