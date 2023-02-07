Jessica Henwick Poses in Crop Top, Teases Matrix Fans With ‘Bugs’ Photos

English actress Jessica Henwick became a household name in the U.S. after starring in the 2015 movie Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens as Jessika Pava (AKA Jess or Testor) with Daisy Ridley and Harrison Ford, among others.

Since then she’s landed roles on Game of Thrones (Nymeria Sand), in the 2021 movie The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (Bugs), and in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson, among others.

When Henwick recently celebrated the Chinese New Year, she shared the stunning photo above, of her modeling a plaid collared crop top by designer Thom Browne and captioned it: “Happy year of the 🐇.” 2023 is the year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese calendar. Henwick couldn’t help but to add a few ‘Bugs’ related photos (swipe).

Fans of Henwick and the Matrix movie franchise are going wild over the photo and what they perceive as hints to another Matrix project. One fan asks: “Where is the BUGS HBOMax show?!” Another chimed in: “Still waiting on that Bugs origin story.”

No word yet on the next Matrix project but Henwick did finish filming the upcoming thriller The Royal Hotel with Julia Garner (Ozark) and Hugo Weaving (Lord of the Rings). See set photos above.