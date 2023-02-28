When not on a TV or movie set, or spending time with her husband of 10 years, triple-threat pop star Justin Timberlake (see below) and their two children, Hollywood star Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Candy, 7th Heaven) often models.

As seen below, Biel struck a pose a stunning off-the-shoulder custard-colored dress by Khaite with a long snakeskin coat and matching stiletto boots. That dress — with draped dolman sleeves and a blouson waist — is called June and the designer says it “slips on for a smooth fit” and is “inspired by the cinematic dreamscapes of David Lynch.”

Get ready to see more of Biel: she’s the executive producer of the psychological thriller, anthology series Cruel Summer on Freeform/hulu. Season 2 of Cruel Summer is set in a small town in the Pacific Northwest and stars Sadie Stanley (Adam’s girlfriend Brea on The Goldbergs). Watch teaser below.

Biel’s hubby will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller Reptile with Benicio del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy, Traffic, The Usual Suspects) and Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).