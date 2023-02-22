Jennifer Love Hewitt Shocks Fans With Selfie, ‘Aging Is Weird’

Hollywood star Jennifer Love Hewitt (Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, 9-1-1) turned 44 and celebrated with her virtual friends by sharing the close-up selfie below on Instagram.

She reports: “Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us.”

Below is a photo of Hewitt with her husband of nine years, Brian Hallisay.

Many of Hewitt’s fans and famous friends are sending birthday wishes. Actress Camryn Manheim replied: “Happiest of birthdays sweet friend. Miss seeing you everyday.” (Hewitt and Manheim starred in the CBS TV series The Ghost Whisperer from 2006 to 2010.

Some fans were “shocked” to see the selfie. One wrote: “I saw this picture in an article and thought they made a mistake because I didn’t believe it was JLH, I didn’t even see a resemblance. I came to Instagram to double check and I am shocked.” Another chimed in: “Doesn’t look like her at all.”

To those fans who are leaving comments in the vein of “that’s not the girl I remember from I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ that movie was released 25 years ago — when Hewitt was just 19 years old.

When Hewitt shared the selfie above, when a mere 43, she wrote: “I posted this pic earlier and have heard lot of positive thoughts. It means so much to me because aging is weird. And growing up with you guys over 33 years has been amazing but the filters of it all can be tricky. You can’t help but want to look better or even perfect to keep up. They are so fun but they also can be really hard because you can forget to feel good about your real face. Maybe I just need to be better at the balance. Anyway thanks for letting me share and feel good as just me today. Love to you all.”