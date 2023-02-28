Jenna Dewan Takes Lacy Lingerie Selfie in Bed, ‘So Pretty’

On The Rookie episode ‘The Enemy Within In,’ the team needs to also cooperate with Elijah’s lawyer for the success of their plans; LAPD officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Juarez re-investigate her sister’s case and find several discrepancies.

When not filming The Rookie or the dance show Come Dance With Me, dancer/actress Jenna Dewan (Nolan’s love interest Bailey Nunn) spends time at home with her family. With the stunning selfie below, of her in a black lace bra with her fiancé Steve Kazee and one of their dogs in bed, she reported: “Raining in LA and we will let you know!”

While Dewan is being showered (sorry) with compliments in the comments (“So pretty”), one fan replied: “I lay around in my lace bra with makeup on too” with a laughing crying emoji. The comment has sparked replies from other fans including “would have laughed but your comment sounded snarky so” and others came to Dewan’s defense: “no way that’s make up! She’s gorgeous without it. Jealous much? Lmao.”

No need to worry about Dewan, who has posed in sexy lingerie with her dog before (swipe above): she replied to the initial comment: “this made me 😂.”

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before its spin-off The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash at 9 pm.