Jenna Dewan Opens Her Mercedes Hood, Finds Rats Nest, ‘Terrifying”

On The Rookie episode ‘The Con,’ while Detective Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

When not saving lives on TV, Dewan often spends time at home with her family. She shared a collage of photos and video below and captioned it: “This week I learned that rats can nest in your car engine 😎.”

Dewan’s fans can’t get over the rat infested car engine video. One asked: “How long since you last drove the car, the rat had practically built a little condo!?” Another admitted: “Never opening my car hood again, terrifying.”

Looks like Dewan got over the rat situation and took a road trip to San Diego, where her daughter competed in an Irish Dance competition (see photos and video above).

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before the spin-off The Rookie: Feds at 9 pm starring Niecy Nash, and Will Trent at 10 pm.