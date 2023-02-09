Jenna Dewan Flaunts Sheer White Lace Corset Selfie, “Goddess Energy”

Hollywood star Jenna Dewan is known for her roles on The Rookie (Baily), The Resident (Julian), Superman & Lois (Lucy Lane), in movies including the 2006 dance film Step Up (Nora) with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and as judge on the dance talent show Come Dance With Me, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, dancing, or spending time with her family (fiance Steve Kazee and her two children) Dewan often models (see above in Harper’s Bazaar).

When she shared the stunning selfie above — of her modeling a sheer white lace corset — she captioned it: “When your outfit and oracle card align.”

When fans asked where she got that bodysuit, Dewan revealed that the corset (it’s not a bodysuit) is from British design label House of CB.

The corset is called ‘Mila,’ and it’s described as being “cut from a romantic ivory lace, woven from delicate flowers and trimmed with the softest satin. It features a sweetheart neckline with lightly padded underwired cups for gentle lift and support and a longer length waist nipping corset that’s ultra flattering.” The fashion brand adds that its corsets are “designed to fit snugly.”

Dewan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the close-up selfie. One fan replied: “Goddess energy,” while her Superman & Lois co-star Elizabeth Tulloch replied with a series of fire emojis and exclamation marks!