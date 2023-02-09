January Jones Flaunts ‘Flushed’ Skin in Bubble Bath, Holds Joker Card

Hollywood star January Jones is known for her roles on TV series including Mad Men (Betty Draper), The Last Man on Earth (Melissa), and most recently Spinning Out (ice skating mom Carol), among others.

When not on a TV set, Jones often models fun clothes (and bikinis!) at home and shares photos with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

When Jones shared the close-up selfie above, of her soaking in a bubble bath, she captioned the photo “Flushed” and added a joker card emoji.

Her fans are going wild over the photo. One replied: “So divinely beautiful!” while another (greedy) fan egged her on for more: “Great photo, and the start of a fantastic story. What happens next?”

Get ready to see more of Jones: she will appear next on the big screen in the Nick Cassavetes thriller God Is a Bullet.

Above: January Jones as Maureen Bacon in ‘God Is a Bullet’ (Patriot Pictures)

It’s about a detective (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones) who quits the force to find the man (a satanic cult leader) who killed his ex-wife and kidnapped his daughter. Jamie Foxx and Maika Monroe also star. God Is a Bullet is scheduled for a May 2023 release.