Janelle Monae Hits Court with Dwyane Wade in Big Red Cartoon Boots

As a singer, Janelle Monae has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. As an actress, she’s known for her roles in movies including Hidden Figures (Mary Jackson), Harriet (Marie Buchanon), Antebellum (Veronica/Eden) and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Andi/Helen Brand), among others.

When not on a stage performing or on a movie set filming, the 37-year-old star enjoys her days off with friends including retired NBA basketball player Dwyane Wade (husband of actress Gabrielle Union).

As seen in the video above, Monae tries her hand at basketball with Wade as her coach and while wearing a pair of big red rubber boots.

Monae thanks MSCHF for those big red boots. The designer describes the rubber boots as a “Cartoon boot for a Cool 3D World.” Cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and the Smurfs come to mind.

Monae ditched the boots for a pair of open-toe heels and a stunning black gown by Vera Wang when she attended the Clive Davis party (see above).

Get ready to see more of Monae: she’s set to play Josephine Baker in an upcoming series De La Resistance about the singer “as she spies for the Allies during the French resistance and helps defeat the Nazis.”