Isabela Merced Goes Shopping in Bikini Top, Sydney Sweeney Says “Damn Hottie”

Hollywood star Isabela Merced is known for her roles in movies including Transformers: The Last Knight (Izabella), Instant Family (Lizzy), Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Dora), Father of the Bride (Cora), the Netflix film Sweet Girl (Rachel), and Roseline (Juliet), among others.

When not on a movie set, the 21-year-old Cleveland native often travels.

While in Peru (where her mother is from), Merced went shopping in a string bikini top. She captioned the mid-aisle photo above: “I love it here.” Actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) replied: “damnnnn hottie.”

She captioned the bikini top photo above: “going grocery shopping!”

Get ready to see more of Merced: she’s filming the upcoming Marvel Comics superhero movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray) as the titular character, “a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the “spider world.”

Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney (see above with Merced and Johnson), Mike Epps and Adam Scott, also star, among others. Madame Web is scheduled for a February 2024 release.