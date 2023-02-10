Irina Shayk Stuns in No Pants, Open-Vent Blazer, Mule Stilettos, “Really Dangerous”

Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk is jumping on the “no pants” fashion trend as seen on the cover of the New York issue of PURPLE magazine. She poses with her back to the photographer in nothing but a black blazer (with the vent open in the back) and a pair of stunning black mule stilettos with tie strings around the ankles.

When celebrity stylist Laëtitia Gimenez Adam shared another photo from the PURPLE magazine shoot (below), of Irina crouching in a one-shoulder mini dress, Adam noted that Irina is wearing Givenchy.

Photographer Philip-Daniel Ducasse shared the crouching Givenchy red dress photo below.

Irina’s fans love all the looks but the “no pants” pic is getting the most attention. One fan replied: “Going wild” while another chimed in, “Really dangerous!” with a series of fire emojis.